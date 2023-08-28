The NBA has long been considered the best basketball league in the world. Players from all over the globe give their best shot to make it there and stay in it as long as possible. The ring of being called an individual who has been in the NBA is quite different in a good way. But, being called world champions after winning a ring in the league has been seen as controversial for a long time. Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, and other players think that there is no other proper way to crown a ‘best-in-the-world' outside of the association. They got another backup in First Take's Stephen A Smith who thinks the same way amid the Noah Lyles debacle.

Noah Lyles made all of NBA social media erupt and placed the association on the front pages of websites. These were all despite not having games because it is the off-season. The track and field star claimed that it gets annoying when victors in the league get called ‘world champions'.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Expectedly, a lot of NBA stars like Kevin Durant defended their claim to the title once the statement blew up. Stephen A Smith also took a side. It was in favor of the players that he criticizes for a living, via ESPN. The First Take host called out Noah Lyles, “He just came across as flagrantly ignorant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

This debate has been going on for a really long time. It will probably stay that way as well but public perception will always be the one to decide. Do you agree with Lyles or side with the NBA?