USA track star Noah Lyles is catching a lot of heat over his recent controversial take on NBA Finals champions labeling themselves as ‘world champions.' Plenty of NBA stars responded to his comments, and now even Drake is coming after the track star, reports TMZ.

“He [Noah Lyles] thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before…now the whole league doesn't rate u.”

Drake comments on a post from DJ Akademiks in regards to the comments made by Noah Lyles on the NBA. Lyles claimed that NBA athletes shouldn't be able to call themselves ‘world champions' after winning the NBA Finals, as all they did was win a league within the United States in his opinion. It was not long before both athletes and entertainers responded to him with fury.

The number one argument that Lyles didn't take into consideration is that the NBA is a global league. The best players from around the world all consider making the NBA the top goal, and it has become a sport that has been dominated by foreign athletes over the last few years.

Lyles probably didn't think about the fact that the last three NBA MVPs are all foreign players, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have taken home the award from the previous three seasons. Not to mention, there isn't a basketball league in the world that can compete with the skill that is in the NBA, so it is pretty clear that NBA Finals champions can consider themselves world champions.

Stay tuned to see if Lyles responds to all of the backlash, which he probably wasn't expecting after having so much recent success himself on the global stage. After all of the negative feedback, he has most likely taken some time to reconsider his comments.