The playoff hopes are fading for Giancarlo Stanton and the 76-76 New York Yankees, but despite being 8.5 games back in the AL wildcard race, the slugger isn't giving up on the 2023 campaign just yet.

“A lot of things I gotta work and adjust on,” Stanton said after the Yankees lost 6-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. “But if you guys think I'm just showing up and going out there and not working, then I don't know what to tell you.”

It's been a career-worst season for the 33-year-old, who is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last three games. The five-time All-Star is slashing just .190/.276/.426 with 24 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Bronx Bombers.

“Frustration,” Stanton told reporters when asked about his inconsistency at the plate.

The Yankees were unable to secure a victory despite an excellent showing from Michael King; he pitched seven innings of one run ball, while striking out 13 Blue Jays batters. It was a career-best outing for King, who threw 101 pitches and pushed his case for the 2024 rotation after the impressive start.

But it didn't change the fact that the Yankees lost their third game in a row, watching the bleak postseason chances take another hit.

The playoffs seem like nothing more than a dream for the Yankees at this point; maybe more important is trying to finish the season above .500. New York hasn't finished with a losing record since 1992.

Giancarlo Stanton is under contract for four more seasons after this campaign with an option year in 2028, and is guaranteed $118 million from the team following the season.