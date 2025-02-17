In recent comments obtained by TMZ, Stephen A. Smith officially ruled out all speculation that he is considering a bid as President of the United States in 2028.

“I ain't trying to run for office or anything like that,” Smith said to TMZ. “I love talking politics. I love talking about things not just sports. If the American people want to sit up there and say ‘Yo we want Stephen A. to run' I'm not going to be mad at that.”

“I don't know what the hell they're thinking. I ain't qualified, but if you want to go ahead and entertain it, you can go ahead and entertain it,” he added.

Smith's name has been ubiquitous in political conversations, taking on various political topics on his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show. In November, Smith discussed if he would be interested in running for president in the future in an appearance on ABC's The View.

“I have no desire to be a congressional figure or senator. But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

He was bullish on his ability to communicate his beliefs effectively in the stratified political landscape.

“That's right, yes, absolutely. For that? Yes. Including Democrats, by the way. I mean, they broke through the line. What’s wrong with me doing it? But I would be an Independent because I don’t like either side and I’m not going to be bought and paid for. I’m gonna do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be. And I’m going to make my decisions and I’m going to stand on them.”

Further fueling speculation, Smith also appeared in a January poll as a 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate conducted by John McLaughlin.

The national survey, which polled 1,000 general election voters, asked respondents to choose their preferred Democratic candidate if the 2028 primary was held today. Two percent of those surveyed selected Smith, a figure that put him ahead of former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, both of whom garnered just one percent. Smith trailed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, by only one percentage point.

Smith took to social media to issue a cryptic response to the poll results, further fueling curiosity about his political aspirations. He quoted a post on his X account with a GIF of himself drinking from a straw with a smirk on his face.

Even though Smith has ruled out a run for president, the speculation will still be ramped up as the Democratic Presidential Primary field starts to take shape.