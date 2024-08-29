Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are teaming up once again to spotlight HBCUs with an exciting campus tour this Fall per an announcement by ESPN.. The duo, both proud alumni of HBCUs, will be headlining a special series of “First Take” shows at Howard University, Tennessee State University, and the Atlanta University Center (AUC).

The tour kicks off at Howard University during a thrilling period in the college football season, coinciding with the “Battle of the Real HU” where Howard faces off against Hampton University. This match-up promises to be an intriguing edition intense rivalry, adding an energetic backdrop to the First Take broadcast. Howard University made the Cricket Celebration Bowl last season and look to even the score with Hampton after a heartbreaking loss in the game last year.

Next up, Smith and Sharpe will join the festivities at Tennessee State during their homecoming week. With the First Take team on-site, viewers can expect engaging discussions and deep dives into the strategies of Eddie George's team as they prepare for the remainder of the season.

The tour concludes in Atlanta at the AUC, featuring the highly anticipated Battle of the AUC between Morehouse and Clark Atlanta. Both institutions have recently welcomed new head coaches eager to make their mark and lead their teams to victory.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe have long been advocates for HBCUs, using their platforms to elevate the visibility of these institutions. This tour marks another significant effort to showcase the talent and potential within the HBCU community. Last year, Smith and Sharpe returned to their alma maters—Winston-Salem State and Savannah State University—rekindling their bonds and celebrating their roots.

By broadcasting “First Take” live from these campuses, ESPN is providing a platform for HBCUs to reach a broader audience, highlighting not only their athletic prowess but also their academic achievements and cultural contributions.