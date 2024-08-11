The Stephen Curry career storybook got more new pages on Saturday as Team USA defeated Team France by a score of 98-87, outscoring France 26-21 in the fourth quarter's action.

Team France got close but Stephen Curry buried them with a barrage of three-pointers, much to the delight of Carmelo Anthony as shown in an iconic photo that was snapped at courtside.

The iconic photo capture was shared at a time when Joel Embiid hilariously trolled French fans. Curry released a “special” message to fans.

The Carmelo-Stephen Curry photo will surely be remembered for years to come. Fans cannot believe their eyes upon seeing it.

Stephen Curry gets the bear hug of a lifetime from Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is known for his scoring prowess on the court. On Saturday, Stephen Curry made Melo's scoring exploits look like child's play in comparison as he lit up Team France like a Christmas tree.

Curry nailed eight three-pointers, staving off a late Team France comeback attempt.

Afterward, Carmelo Anthony was in a celebratory mood as he embraced ‘Chef” Curry from behind with a huge bear hug.

Fans react to iconic Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony moment

The iconic picture was viewed more than 430,000 times as of Saturday night and brought out plenty of comments from fans on X.

“Game recognize game,” one fan said in the comments section. “Chef Curry was incredible to close out the gold medal game!”

“Amazing image,” another fan said.

“The real splash brothers,” another fan added.

Curry was one of several Team USA players who had efficient shooting nights. He shot 8-for-14 from the field including 8-for-13 from three-point range. Devin Booker shot an efficient 6-for-9 while LeBron James shot 6-for-10. Kevin Durant shot 5-for-12 and Anthony Davis shot 4-for-5 from the field off the bench.

Team USA won by holding Victor Wembanyama off the scoreboard late in the game as Stephen Curry went on his three-point odyssey. Carmelo Anthony was there to seal it all with a hug, cementing Team USA's fifth straight gold medal. Victor Wembanyama told his future opponents to watch out following the loss, but Curry, LeBron James and his teammates were too busy celebrating to care all that much.

Anthony officially retired in May 2023, but put in more than his fair share of work before riding off into the sunset. As one of Team USA's standard bearers and most exciting scorers, it's safe to say that Anthony felt the joy and excitement of each one of Curry's eight threes on the night.

It was only right that he got a chance to share in the moment, considering how much he gave to Team USA and American basketball during his playing days.