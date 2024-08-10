Stephen Curry and Team USA beat Team France on Saturday by a score of 98-87, giving Steve Kerr, LeBron James and company the gold medal over Evan Fournier and Victor Wembanyama's team.

Afterward, Stephen Curry decided to take time out to speak to Mike Tirico, the legendary sports broadcaster. Curry shared a “special” message with fans after his team's big win that has fans talking.

The Stephen Curry interview came amid three takeaways that came after his incredible performance. James' Team MVP award caused a split among fans, many of whom thought that Curry should have won the award.

Stephen Curry takes MVP honors yet again

Curry won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and, most recently, in 2022. With Team USA MVP LeBron James by his side, he shot the Americans to victory down the stretch of the gold medal game on Saturday.

Curry was asked by Mike Tirico if the game felt like a Game 7 in the NBA. He said that he knew Team France wasn't going to quit in their own building. They competed hard until the end, but Curry's 24 points and five assists were simply too much for Victor Wembanyama and his teammates to overcome.

“It is special,” Curry said. “When we won our last championship, I knew this was gonna be on the horizon and something that I was excited to go after. For me to get a gold medal is insane.

“And I thank God for the opportunity.”

Curry, teammates bury France from long range

Team USA got 15 points each from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They also got 14 points from LeBron James, who made Steve Kerr look smarter with each passing game as he dominated on drives to the basket while playing a strong all-around game.

Curry shot 8-for-13 from three-point range on the day while Kevin Durant shot 3-for-9, helping to lead Team USA to one of its most memorable gold medal wins in Summer Olympics history.