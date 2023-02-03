After picking up three straight wins and knocking on the door of a top-six seed in the West, the Golden State Warriors have lost back-to-back games and find themselves back at .500. That hasn’t discouraged Stephen Curry.

Golden State a lot to improve on, but Curry’s belief in the team as a true title contender hasn’t wavered. He was asked to weigh in on the “bigger picture” of things after he was unable to lead an undermanned Warriors side to a victory in Denver.

“Mostly optimistic in terms of who we’re capable of being. The flashes that we’ve shown throughout the season.”

There are nights when the Warriors looked as locked in as they did in the 2022 NBA Finals. When faced with a marquee opponent at times, their lineup has stepped up and looked the part of titles favorites. It’s channeling that same energy for every game 1 through 82 that’s been the challenge.

“Very aware we’ve got to figure some stuff out,” Steph Curry continued. “I feel like everybody, including the vets and the core, need to play better consistently. Some of the other questions around the rotation, our defensive mindset, just our focus on that front we have to address that and continue to hold ourselves accountable. If everybody raises our play just a little bit,”

The ceiling is as high as it’s always been in Golden State. The floor just isn’t as high as it was last season. But given the track record the Warriors have, it’s hard to bet against Stephen Curry and co. figuring things out.