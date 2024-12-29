The Golden State Warriors got some surprising contributions from some unsung heroes on Saturday night to help them knock off the Phoenix Suns 109-105 in the Bay Area.

Jonathan Kuminga was the star of the evening for the Warriors, finishing with 34 points on 12-for-20 shooting to carry the Warriors to the win offensively despite good nights on the other side from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. A lot has been made of the decision to have Kuminga come off the bench this season, but head coach Steve Kerr is happy with the way that his rotation has been playing, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Steve Kerr said he wants to keep this as the core of the Warriors rotation: ‘The starting group and (Jonathan Kuminga) playing starter's minutes (off the bench),'” Slater reported on X, formerly Twitter after the win over the Suns.

Bringing Kuminga off the bench was a controversial decision from Kerr, considering the fact that he is pretty clearly one of the five best players on the team. However, he is still playing starter's minutes and the current starting lineup — Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis — has built some nice chemistry together.

Kuminga's explosion on Saturday night was exemplary of how the Warriors won a lot of their games early in the season. Obviously, Curry will carry you on offense most of the time, but when he doesn't you need someone else to step up. On Saturday, that guy was Comings, but it doesn't always have to be him. Some nights it's Andrew Wiggins, some nights it's Buddy Hield, and some nights it will be someone else. The Warriors recently acquired Schroder to help pick up some of that slack at times as well.

Even though the Warriors have been struggling, there's no obvious reason that Kerr should be ready to change up the rotation. The start of the games has not been the problem for the Warriors at all. Instead, the Warriors must improve at closing out close games in crunch time, which is where a lot of their losses have come of late.