At long last, the new Steph Curry documentary from A24 and Apple TV+, Stephen Curry: Underrated, has hit select theaters and is streaming on the service. Here's how to watch it.

Stephen Curry: Underrated chronicles the college career of the NBA's greatest shooter at Davidson while simultaneously catching up with him during the 2021-2022 season when he not only broke the all-time 3-point record, but the Golden State Warriors made their triumphant return to the NBA Finals and beat the Boston Celtics. The documentary, which was directed by acclaimed documentary director Peter Nicks and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, also shows Curry as he completes his college degree.

The documentary had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January. This project has been years in the making, as indie distributor A24 announced the project in 2021

Of course, Stephen Curry: Underrated is now available to stream on Apple TV+. In addition to the digital release, the documentary is also being released in select theaters nationwide. For more information, check out Fandango's page to see if the film is playing in your area.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apple TV+ is one of the premiere streaming services. A seven-day free trial is currently available, or you can also get three months for free when you buy an Apple product. If you try Apple One, you can get a month free. Otherwise, Apple TV+ subscriptions cost $6.99 a month.

The official synopsis of Stephen Curry: Underrated reads: The remarkable coming-of-age story of Stephen Curry—one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in basketball history—and his rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.

Stephen Curry: Underrated is in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ now.