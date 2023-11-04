Steve Clifford is an American basketball coach with the Charlotte Hornets. Let's look at Steve Clifford's net worth in 2023.

Steve Clifford's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. The former NCAA Division II coach has come a long way to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Let's look at Steve Clifford's net worth in 2023.

Clifford took an untraditional route of high school basketball to NCAA Division II coach, but the end result was worth it. He has been a head coach at the NBA level since 2013. Steve Clifford's net worth in 2023 sits at about $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Clifford was born on Sept. 17, 1961, in Island Falls, Maine. He played high school basketball under his father, Gerald Clifford, at North Country Union High School in Newport, Vt. Clifford attended the University of Maine at Farmington, where he played college basketball for four years.

In his final two seasons, he was team captain and was named Best Defensive Player. This defensive mindset is something that would live on with him throughout his coaching career. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in special education.

Steve Clifford's early coaching career

Clifford became a teacher at Woodland High School in Maine upon graduating from college. He had his first coaching experience, serving as head coach for two seasons. He served as an assistant coach at St. Anselm College, Fairfield University, Boston University, and Siena College.

In 1995, Clifford got his first head-coaching opportunity with Adelphi University, coaching for four seasons and leading his team to four appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament. He had an 86-36 record and four consecutive 20-win seasons. He was the first coach in the school's history with back-to-back 20-plus win seasons.

Clifford's debut as an NBA assistant coach came with the New York Knicks. He then went with the Houston Rockets under Jeff Van Gundy and developed a reputation as a defensive expert.

He then moved to the Orlando Magic for five seasons, reaching the playoffs each year. The head coach on that team was Jeff's brother, Stan Van Gundy. His last stop as an assistant coach was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012-13.

Steve Clifford's first head-coaching gig

The Charlotte Bobcats hired Clifford to be their head coach on May 29, 2013. He began a defense-first approach in Charlotte and turned the team into a top-five defensive team.

The two years before Clifford's tenure, the Bobcats had a combined 28 wins. In Clifford's first season, he led the team to a 43-39 record and a berth in the NBA playoffs. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting.

Clifford made the playoffs two times while coaching Charlotte but was never able to get past the first round. His first trip ended in a four-game sweep, but his second time, they managed to stretch it to a Game 7.

Clifford was unable to coach due to a health issue starting on Dec. 6, 2017. He was able to return on Jan. 11, 2018, as it was reported that he was dealing with a sleep deprivation issue. After that season, he was fired as head coach.

A month later, the Orlando Magic signed Clifford to a contract to be their head coach. The Magic clinched their first playoff berth since the 2011-12 season and first Southeast Division title since the 2009-10 season.

It ended the longest playoff drought in franchise history. After the first season, the Magic returned to being one of the worst teams in the NBA, and they eventually parted ways with Clifford after the 2020-21 season.

After the 2021-22 season concluded, the Charlotte Hornets rehired Clifford as their head coach. He didn't replicate his first season success, going 27-55 and leading the team to a lottery pick. It will now be up to Clifford to find a way to turn the team around.

