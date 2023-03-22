A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Cam Newton used to be a dominant force on the field in the NFL, back when he was still at the height of his prime with the Carolina Panthers. That’s no longer the case today, with the former NFL MVP still trying to find a team willing to give him a roster spot.

For former NFL star and current FOX Sports personality Shannon Sharpe, Cam Newton needs a reality check, saying that the quarterback is now just “one of those randoms.” That was a reference to a recent quip by Newton, wondering “wow these randoms keep getting jobs.”

Cam Newton got a whiff of what Sharpe said about him and even admitted some of the points raised by the Hall of Famer, but also said that all he needs is time to learn a team’s system so that he can prove to everyone that he’s still got enough gas left in the tank to make considerable contributions on the field.

“₽ØÎÑT TÄK£Ñ @ShannonSharpe áñd Î ám ñøt dēñÿīñg šømē fáčtš thát ÿøū bøūght ūp ÜÑK‼️, Cam Newton tweeted. “#vērÿVÄŁÎD ßÜT ÎF ¥ØÜ GÎV£ M£ Ä fūłł ØFF§£Ä§ØÑ TØ Ł£ÄRÑ whát Î ám šūppøšēd tø dø wīth á §TÄßŁ£ FRÄÑČHÎ§£. Î prømīšē ¥ØÜ, Î wīłł ₽RØV£ thát Îm ÑØ RÄÑDØM šīr‼️😉 -1ØV£🤟🏾”

Cam Newton last saw action in the NFL with the Panthers in 2021, appearing in eight games (five starts) and coming up with 684 passing yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions.

The 33-year-old Newton might still have something to offer for an NFL team willing to gamble on him, but his days as a regular starter are seemingly done.