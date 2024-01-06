Kuminga's frustrations reportedly reached a head in the Warriors tragic loss against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Following The Athletic's article written by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reporting Jonathan Kuminga has “lost faith” in Steve Kerr, Kerr responded in the pre-game presser before the Warrior's matchup against the Pistons. Kerr indicates that he's spoken to Kuminga and wants to address any internal issues before they're leaked to the press.

Here’s a more extended soundbite from Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga. Said he spoke with Kuminga today and wished any displeasure remained in-house. “You have an issue, I’m here. I’m the most accessible coach in the league probably. My door is always open.” pic.twitter.com/nVYW76b7HB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2024

“We talked, obviously those things are better discussed behind the scenes anytime something like that goes public. Then, it creates distractions. I think it's important for all of our guys, and I talked to our whole team about it, if you got an issue I'm here. I am the most accessible coach in the league probably. My door is always open and I have players all the time that come talk to me and I encourage it. It's a difficult situation because every player naturally has his own goals; his own dreams. Everybody wants to flourish; everybody wants to blossom and we have a lot of guys that are very capable of playing and I have very difficult decisions to make.”

The reported issue started after the Warriors's heartbreaking loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kuminga, after having a stellar game, was benched for the final 18 minutes of the contest. He was benched in favor of a lineup that featured Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins as the wing players on the floor.

Kerry explained his decision to not put Kuminga back in the game postgame, saying, “He was playing great. His normal time to go back in would have been around the five-, six-minute mark (of the fourth). (Andrew Wiggins) was playing great, we were rolling, were up 18, 19, whatever it was. So we just stayed with him. Then at that (later) point, it didn’t feel like the right thing to do. He had been sitting for a while. So I stayed with the group that was out there, and obviously, we couldn’t close it out.”

Per Charania and Slater's reporting from a source, Kerr's decision to bench Kuminga down the stretch was, “the straw that broke the camel's back.”

Now that Steve Kerr has indicated that he's spoken to Jonathan Kuminga following the report, only time will tell if Kuminga's grievences will be addressed. The Warrios face off against the moribund Detroit Pistons tonight at 10 PM EST.