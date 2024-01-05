At this point, it seems like Steve Kerr is using up all the goodwill he has built with the Warriors fanbase with how he's yanking Jonathan Kuminga's role.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors needed to protect an 18-point lead with less than seven minutes to go in the game to take home a huge win over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. One would think that the Warriors, given their veteran pedigree, would know how to handle their business. But in the end, head coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and company saw their lead evaporate with each passing possession, culminating in an absurd game-winning three-pointer from Nikola Jokic near the halfcourt line.

There were many factors that can be blamed for this loss; Curry, in particular, is receiving his fair share of blame after throwing an errant pass with a chance to take the lead with less than five seconds remaining in the game. However, one of Kerr's decisions stands out as the most confounding. Kerr decided not to bring Jonathan Kuminga, who had 16 points in 19 minutes of play, back into the game right when they needed someone to put the ball through the hoop.

Now, Steve Kerr's rationale for not bringing Kuminga back was because the Warriors were up big during the usual time in which he returns to the court; by the time the Nuggets cut their lead, Kerr thought that it was best for him to stick with the unit on the floor because Kuminga was sitting for “a while”. Moreover, Kerr thought that Andrew Wiggins was playing great even though he went 3-14 for 11 points in 27 minutes.

Steve Kerr explains why Jonathan Kuminga didn't see the floor down the stretch 🔽 pic.twitter.com/aoKHJhNsl9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2024

At this point, it seems like Steve Kerr is using up all the goodwill he has built with the Warriors fanbase. Sure, he may have won four rings with the franchise, which makes him a legend no matter what. But his suboptimal decision-making in the face of adversity, especially when it comes to his handling of Jonathan Kuminga's role, is souring his reputation beyond belief.

Here are some of what the fans and analysts wrote on Twitter (X) in the aftermath of the Warriors' inexplicable collapse against the Nuggets.

“No extension. Burnt out. Game passed him by. Young guys can’t stand him. Vets almost out the door. Doubt he is back. Not all his fault but writing is on the wall.” – @AndyKHLiu

“God forbid you don’t stick to set rotations and coach by feel.” – @warriorsworld

“Coaching malpractice.” – @KevinOConnorNBA

“Absolutely fireable coaching.” – @samesfandiari

“11 and 3 -14 in 27min for Wiggins but was playing great. Get the f**king idiot away from this team.” – @Todd_Pierce04