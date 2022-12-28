By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers went from a 1-4 record when they fired head coach Matt Rhule to being in the mix for winning the NFC South. Talk about a turnaround. You can definitely thank interim boss Steve Wilks for that as he’s done a phenomenal job since taking over. Owner David Trepper said he’s consider Wilks as the full-time HC if the Panthers made a big difference and needless to say, he has.

Well, Wilks also has the support of the players, including defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who spoke for the entire locker room: They want Wilks to remain in charge. Via NFL Network:

“I’ll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Steve Wilks to be our next head coach,” Brown said. “That’s for sure. I think every single week when we come in, he’s gonna tell you exactly how it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He keeps it plain Jane, per se. He lets you know exactly what’s going on. You can be one of the best players, but you walk into that building on Monday and he’ll tell you exactly how he felt about how you played. That level of clarity — that’s exactly what we want.”

The Panthers sit at 6-9 on the year and if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Carolina would be tied for first with their divisional rivals. Whether the team makes the postseason or not however, it’s clear Steve Wilks deserves a look for 2023. He’s well-liked and respected by everyone.