Let's make a prediction on if Nebraska will start their season 4-0 against a 1-2 Stony Brook team in this college basketball matchup.

It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Stony Brook-Nebraska prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Nebraska can have its best start in five years with a win over Stony Brook on home court tonight. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 and are coming off a 64-50 win over Rider on Monday. A win will match their 4-0 start from 2018-19 when they finished with a 19-17 record. Nebraska's leading scorer this season has been transfer, Rienk Mast, who came over from Bradley. Mast is averaging 15 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. However, senior guard Keisei Tominaga will challenge Mast for that title by season's end. Tominaga missed the first two games with an ankle injury but returned on Monday night.

Stony Brook visits Lincoln with a 1-2 record, their most recent loss coming to Duquesne on Monday night. Stony Brook has four players averaging in double figures this season, led by Aaron Clarke, who missed most of last season with a back injury. They haven't beaten a power-conference team since November 2018, when they handled South Carolina. They are 2-14 all-time against Big Ten Schools. Their third win against Big Ten schools won't come easy tonight, as Nebraska is holding opponents to below 33% from the field and hasn't given up more than 54 points in a game this season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stony Brook-Nebraska Odds

Stony Brook: +15.5 (-105)

Nebraska: -15.5 (-115)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Nebraska

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

TV: BTN+

Why Stony Brook Will Cover The Spread

Nebraska's defense will be able to handle Stony Brook tonight, as we will outline later. However, their offense isn't lighting the world on fire this year. They score 76.3 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field. Their free-throw shooting is 157th in the nation and something they struggled with against Rider. We know that the Nebraska defense will shut down Stony Brook and give the offense a chance to cover this spread, but the question is, will they take it?

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

Stony Brook was held to 33 percent shooting in its last game, losing 85-63. They only score 76 points per game and shoot 40.8%, including 64% of their free throws. They also average 33.3 rebounds per game. Stony Brook ranks 186th in points per game, 283rd in field-goal percentage, 274th on free throw percentage, and 224th in rebounds per game. In contrast, Nebraska is one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Their opponents average 52 points per game, 31.1% from the field, and 21.3% from beyond the arc. They are also one of the top teams at rebounding. The Cornhuskers may be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but their 3-0 start and the deficiencies of Stony Brook will be good for Nebraska tonight.

Nebraska beat Rider by 14 points, with Rider being the preseason favorite to win the MAAC Conference. They did it by holding Rider to 30.4% shooting from the field. The Cornhuskers also won the rebounding battle 47-34 and collected 14 offensive rebounds. If the pregame statistics are any indication, this game may follow the same script. Stony Brook is also bad at rebounding and shooting efficiency. The only difference is that Stony Brook is supposed to be at the bottom of their conference instead of Rider's preseason ranking.

After losing three of their top five scorers last season, Nebraska's offense has struggled. Their biggest loss is Derrick Walker, who led the team in points, rebounds, and assists. Transfers Rienk Mast, Brice Williams, and Jarron Coleman will take some time to gel, and the return of Keisei Tominaga will improve their offensive output. Stony Brook is a below-average defensive team, which may make this a good opportunity for Nebraska to break out.

Final Stony Brook-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

This game will be a battle between two below-average offenses. Sometimes, two below-average offenses can combine for more points if their defense is also an issue. However, the Cornhuskers have one of the best defenses in the nation and excel at stopping what Stony Brook is good at. Stony Brook shot 4-16 from the three-point range in their season opener but 24 for 57 in the last two games. They weren't going up against a defense like the Cornhuskers, though. The Cornhuskers hold opponents to a 21.3 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The one way that Stony Brook has been able to put up points is from three-point range, so a team that challenges that may be trouble. This is why the best bet in this matchup is the Under 139.5.

Nebraska's offense is scary to back when having to cover a 15.5 spread. They are one of the worst offenses in the nation among the power conferences. The underdog Stony Brook team can keep a game close with their three-point shooting, which we all know is a dagger when trying to cover a big spread. As we have said about taking the under, the Cornhuskers excel at limiting the opponent's efficiency from the three-point line. There aren't many other ways that Stony Brook can keep this close from an offensive standpoint, so let's hope that the return of Keisei Tominaga and another game for the transfers to play together will help the Huskers generate enough offense to cover this spread.

Final Stony Brook-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Under 139.5 (-110) and Nebraska -15.5 (-115)