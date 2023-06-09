The Seattle Storm knew that coming into this season there was going to be a lot of growing pains. With Breanna Stewart signing with the New York Liberty in free agency and Sue Bird retiring, it meant that a rebuild was underway. Only three members of the Storm's 2020 championship team remain in Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell. They started out 0-4 before picking up their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday after trailing by 18 points early in the game. If they're trying to build off Tuesday's win though, they're going to have to do so without their star player. Jewell Loyd appeared on the Storm injury report as out with a foot injury ahead of Friday's game against the Washington Mystics.

The Seattle Storm Game Status Update Presented by @ProvSwedish in advance of Friday’s game vs the Washington Mystics: Jewell Loyd (foot) – OUT#TakeCover #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/TaUEmkkKJx — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) June 8, 2023

This is the first time this season that Jewell Loyd has appeared on the Storm injury report. To this point, she's been electrifying and leading the WNBA in scoring. She's the only real consistent source of offense for the Storm and without her, they're going to struggle to score against the Mystics.

Through the Storm's first five games of the season, Loyd has been averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although the Storm will likely have a losing record this season, Loyd will probably get consideration for her fifth All-Star selection. Dubbed the ‘Gold Mamba,' Loyd was a disciple of the late Kobe Bryant before his passing.