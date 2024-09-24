ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Storm Aces prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces struggled for the first 34.5 minutes of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Seattle Storm. With 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Aces led 66-65, dragged into a slugfest with a Seattle team which had not played well over the past two weeks. Vegas entered the playoffs having won 9 of 10 games. The Aces had rediscovered their championship form after a sluggish first 30 games of the season. These two teams were going in different directions, so it was easy to think that Vegas would dominate Game 1 and cover the 7.5-point spread. Midway through the fourth quarter, that was not the case. Anyone who had a Storm +7.5 ticket had to be feeling optimistic about the end result.

Then, when the outcome of the game was in doubt and the likelihood of the Aces covering the spread was extremely small, everything changed.

The Aces outscored Seattle by 10 points in the final 5:30 for an 11-point win. What happened in the fourth quarter, though, was more than just the Aces stepping up their level of play. Seattle also wilted in a remarkable way.

The Storm managed just two points in the whole fourth quarter, both on free throws. That's right: Seattle did not hit a single field goal attempt in an entire quarter.

Las Vegas scored only 14 points in that fourth quarter. The Aces scored just two points in the first 4:30 of the final period before posting 12 in the last 5:30. Vegas did not even play well. It certainly did not shoot well. Seattle was remarkably bad, and it squandered a chance for a road victory on a night when the Aces were far from their best.

This sets up a Game 2 in which both teams can play much better at the offensive end of the floor. It also creates a situation in which the Aces — having survived Game 1 — could be in position to deliver a much more authoritative knockout punch in Game 2 and end Seattle's season. Can the Storm respond to a bitter defeat? They will need to play their best game of the season to win and stay alive.

Here are the Storm-Aces WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Storm-Aces Odds

Seattle Storm: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +310

Las Vegas Aces: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 160 (-110)

Under: 160 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs. Aces

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm frankly should have covered the 7.5-point spread in Game 1. They had to endure an epic collapse to not cover that spread. As long as Seattle can score an ordinary amount of points in the fourth quarter this time, it should be able to cover the spread, which is unchanged from Game 1.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces covered the 7.5-point spread in Game 1 despite playing below-average ball for much of the night. If they play up to their capabilities, they should cover the spread again, and probably with more ease.

Final Storm-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Aces are the better team, and they should play better here than in Game 1. Take Vegas.

Final Storm-Aces Prediction & Pick: Aces -7.5