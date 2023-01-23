Replay a Story of Seasons classic, remade for modern consoles. Here are the details about Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Release Date: January 26, 2023 (JP) Summer 2023 (Worldwide)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life comes out on January 26, 2023, on JP, and in the Summer of 2023 worldwide. It is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, only the Japanese version for the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Gameplay

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a farming simulator. If you have played a Harvest Moon game before, then you are in luck, as Story of Seasons and Harvest Moon are basically the same. Players have to manage a farm and earn money from it. They do this by planting and growing crops, raising animals for their milk or wool, or finding other stuff to sell. The player can then use their money to buy seeds and other animals, increasing their income.

As with most farming simulators in this vein, the player can woo some of the game’s bachelorettes, allowing them to marry said bachelorette. Unlike other Story of Seasons games, however, marriage is a requirement. A Wonderful Life is different from most other Story of Seasons games in that there is a strict storyline to follow. For example, other games, like Friends from Mineral Town, basically give the player the freedom to do whatever they want. In A Wonderful Life, however, the player has a very strict timeline to follow. The player must finish various tasks in each year, with the player character growing old with every passing year. From what I remember, this is one of the few, if not the only, Story of Seasons games where the player’s child actually grows to adulthood.

There are also other features related to farming, such as creating hybrid seeds, as well as exploring ruins for treasure.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Story

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life follows the life of the player-named main character. The player inherited a farm from their father and their father’s best friend, who brings him to Forget-Me-Not Valley. There the player takes over the farm and gets to know the villagers in the valley. Will he stay on the farm and take care of it past his one-year trial period, or will he stay, start a family, and have A Wonderful Life?

That’s all the information we have about Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We will be sure to update you should the worldwide release get a date. In the meantime, you can also check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest in gaming.