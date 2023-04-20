Matt and Ross Duffer will continue staying in the Netflix family as the streamer has ordered a new supernatural mystery that’s being executive produced by the duo who brought you Stranger Things.

The series, titled The Boroughs, is an eight-episode drama created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. According to Deadline, the series is set in a “seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert” and the plot follows “a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

The Duffer Brothers are executive producing along with Hilary Leavitt via their Netflix-based production company, Upside Down Pictures. Addiss and Matthews will be showrunners and executive producers as well.

This news comes shortly after the news that Netflix had given the green light to an animated Stranger Things series. The Duffer Brothers will be booked and busy for the foreseeable future as they have the fifth and final season of Stranger Things starting production this year and are also developing other projects related to the popular series including a play and live-action spin-off. Outside of the Upside Down, the Duffer Brothers are also planning to do adaptations of Death Note and The Talisman.

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers and is one of, if not the most successful Netflix property. It put some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard on the map and its fourth season remains Netflix’s most popular English-spoken TV series on the platform in its first 28 days of streaming on the service.