Fans react to the Stranger Things writers' bombshell tease for the opening of the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

The fifth season of Stranger Things is still in the early stages of development. But we have a clearer idea of how it opens.

Writers' room shenanigans

In a new post from the @strangerwriters X account, the first couple of lines of Stranger Things Season 5 were revealed. The mood is set with its “darkness” setting, and it reads: “The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TRESS. And… A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song.”

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

There isn't a lot to theorize based off of these vague notes, but that didn't stop fans. The consensus seems to be that Stranger Things Season 5 will begin with an homage to Will (Noah Schnapp) singing the Clash's “Should I Stay or Should I Go?”

“ITS WILL,” one X user replied. “A FLASHBACK OF WILL IN THE UPSIDE DOWN IS HOW S5 STARTS,” another theorized.

Similarly, another X user said, “WILL IN THE UPSIDE DOWN??? SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO??”

A fifth and final season of Stranger Things is coming down the pike. The WGA strike is over, so the writers have evidentially begun working on the next season. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues on and that prevents the actors from returning to work. But one step at a time and we're getting closer to the next season of the Netflix hit.

Stranger Things follows the adventures of teens from Hawkins, Indiana. The Duffer Brothers created the series and helped launch the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp. Season 4 was released throughout the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen when they will return for the final season.