Stranger Things Season 5 is finally in production.

Stranger Things Season 5 has gotten a huge update.

The Netflix series is gearing up to roll cameras on its fifth and final season. And now, the cast and crew have assembled for a picture that will surely excite fans.

Code red

In a new post shared to Stranger Things' official social media pages, the cast and crew is seen assembled. The black-and-white photo does feature a giant 5 on the wall, which is illuminated red. This signals the fifth season, and it appears that the production has begun.

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

“This is a Code Red,” the post began, “Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!!!”

Fans are likely going to be overjoyed by the news. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, the production was pushed back. Fans have been waiting since July 2022 for the conclusion of the Stranger Things saga. And with this latest update, that will come sooner than later.

The Duffer brothers' Stranger Things debuted in 2016. It was an instant hit and created stars out of its young ensemble.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo headline the young cast. Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder also star in the series.

Stranger Things follows a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. They encounter an alternate dimension, known as the Upside Down. The series chronicles their adventures in this alternate reality after a gateway is opened to it.

Season 1 debuted in 2016. A second season was quickly released in October 2017, before the third came in 2019. Stranger Things Season 4, a two-part release, was released between May 27, 2022 and July 1, 2022.