It sounds like the consensus around Stranger Things Season 5 is that it's the perfect time to end the hit Netflix show. Joe Keery recently echoed this sentiment.

Speaking to WWD, Keery spoke about Stranger Things Season 5. “It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end,” Keery said. “I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

He continued,” So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people.”

“And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it… Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too,” Keery concluded.

Joe Keery has been a mainstay on Stranger Things since the second season. Outside of the Netflix show, Keery has starred in Molly's Game and Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. Additionally, he recently starred in the fifth season of the FX anthology series, Fargo.

Stranger Things has one of Netflix's biggest shows ever. The Duffer Brothers' series made stars out of the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and more. A fifth season will be made once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes conclude.