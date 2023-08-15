The upcoming R-rated comedy Strays promises to be a fun, raunchy time at the movies. However, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), dished on an NFSW scene they had to cut back on.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Strays included a scene in a dog pound that went too far. “We kind of went to places that pushed that line, or maybe crossed that line, or ran past the line and kept going, Miller said.

“There was just too much poo,” Lord said, with Miller adding, “Too much poo! It was longer and more graphic, and we said, ‘This is just… We're losing people here. We've gone too far.' And so believe it or not, that was one of those moments.”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are a filmmaking duo that created Clone High and have directed the likes of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and 22 Jump Street (this being their last feature-length film directorial effort). As producers, the duo have helped create the likes of The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (and its sequels), Cocaine Bear, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Strays is a comedy film that follows a dog named Reggie (Will Ferrell) who's abandoned by his owner (Will Forte). This is when he encounters other strays that embark on a revenge plot against Reggie's owner. Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Rob Riggle, and Sofia Vergara also star in the film.

Strays will be released on August 18.