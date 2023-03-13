The recently concluded Streamer Awards 2023 awarded various well-known and well-loved streamers in various categories, ranging from Valorant to Roleplaying. Here are the nominees for The Streamer Awards, as well as the results and winners for each category.

The Streamer Awards 2023 is the second edition of the awards. Founded by Twitch Streamer QTCinderella, the awards show aims to award live streamers in various categories. QTCinderella hosted this year’s event alongside fellow live streamer Valkyrae. The awards show had a total of twenty-eight categories, each with four to five nominees. The winners were all decided by fans via online voting, with the exception of two of the categories. The Streamer’s Streamer Award was voted on by the streamers who attended the event. The Legacy Award, on the other hand, was chosen via a panel.

Without further ado, here are the results of The Streamer Awards 2023, its nominees, and winners.

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • Symfuhny
  • IitTzTimmy
  • Nadia
  • Apricot
  • Clix

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Boaty
  • Maximum
  • Asmongold
  • EsfandTV

Best Roleplay Streamer

  • Buddha
  • Fanum
  • Fuslie
  • Zerkaa

Best FPS Streamer

  • Flats
  • SuperTF
  • Scump
  • Aceu
  • Summit1G

Best Soulslike Streamer

  • Distortion2
  • Lobosjr
  • MissMikkaa
  • Lilaggy

Best Chess Streamer

  • GothamChess
  • BotezLive
  • GM Hikaru
  • Anna Cramling

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • K3Soju
  • Dkayed
  • Scarra
  • BoxBox
  • Gorgc

Best Speedrun Streamer

  • Squeex
  • PointCrow
  • Simply
  • Wirtual

Best Art Streamer

  • Rubber Ross
  • Meat Canyon
  • NeonBeat
  • Dyarikku

Best VTuber

  • Veibae
  • Shxtou
  • IronMouse
  • ShyLily

Best Music Streamer

  • ChrisnxtDoor
  • The 8Bit Drummer
  • TPain
  • Hakumai

Best IRL Streamer

  • JoeyKaoTYK
  • ExtraEmily
  • JakenbakeLive
  • JinnyTTY
  • FanFan

Best League of Legends Streamer

  • TheBausFFS
  • Caedrel
  • LolTyler1
  • Dantes

Best Minecraft Streamer

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

  • SmallAnt
  • Quackity
  • Foolish_Gamers
  • Tubbo

Best Valorant Streamer

  • Kyedae
  • QuarterJade
  • Tarik
  • Shahzam

Best Variety Streamer

  • CDawgVA
  • IM_Dontai
  • 39Daph
  • xQc
  • Erobb221

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • YourRageGaming
  • Hasanabi
  • IronMouse
  • PayMoneyWubby

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

  • 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
  • Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
  • Thankmas – JackSepticEye
  • Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best Streamed Event

  • PointCrow Party
  • Jerma Baseball
  • Camp Knut
  • Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Content Organization

  • VShojo
  • 100 Thieves
  • OfflineTV
  • OTK Network

Hidden Gem Award

  • Avghans
  • KingSammelot
  • Nixolay
  • Hello Neptune

Stream Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • VALORANT
  • Minecraft
  • God of War Ragnarok

Rising Star Award

  • PrinceZamLive
  • Keeoh
  • Frogan
  • Alluux

League of Their Own

  • Will Neff
  • Nmplol
  • DougDoug
  • Ludwig Ahgren

Streamer’s Streamer Award

  • PaymoneyWubby

Legacy Award

  • Jerma985

Gamer of the Year

  • TenZ
  • IItzTimmy
  • Tarik
  • Aceu

Streamer of the Year

  • Kai Cenat
  • Jerma985
  • xQc
  • Hasanabi

For this year’s Streamer Awards, four categories were added (Best Soulslike Streamer, Hidden Gem Award, Best Art Streamer, and Streamer’s Streamer Award), while three were removed (Best ASMR Streamer, Best GTA RP Streamer, and Best SUper Smash Bros. Streamer).

That’s all for the nominees, results, and winners of The Streamer Awards 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.