The recently concluded Streamer Awards 2023 awarded various well-known and well-loved streamers in various categories, ranging from Valorant to Roleplaying. Here are the nominees for The Streamer Awards, as well as the results and winners for each category.

The Streamer Awards 2023 is the second edition of the awards. Founded by Twitch Streamer QTCinderella, the awards show aims to award live streamers in various categories. QTCinderella hosted this year’s event alongside fellow live streamer Valkyrae. The awards show had a total of twenty-eight categories, each with four to five nominees. The winners were all decided by fans via online voting, with the exception of two of the categories. The Streamer’s Streamer Award was voted on by the streamers who attended the event. The Legacy Award, on the other hand, was chosen via a panel.

Without further ado, here are the results of The Streamer Awards 2023, its nominees, and winners.

Best Battle Royale Streamer

Symfuhny

IitTzTimmy

Nadia

Apricot

Clix

Best MMORPG Streamer

Boaty

Maximum

Asmongold

EsfandTV

Best Roleplay Streamer

Buddha

Fanum

Fuslie

Zerkaa

Best FPS Streamer

Flats

SuperTF

Scump

Aceu

Summit1G

Best Soulslike Streamer

Distortion2

Lobosjr

MissMikkaa

Lilaggy

Best Chess Streamer

GothamChess

BotezLive

GM Hikaru

Anna Cramling

Best Strategy Game Streamer

K3Soju

Dkayed

Scarra

BoxBox

Gorgc

Best Speedrun Streamer

Squeex

PointCrow

Simply

Wirtual

Best Art Streamer

Rubber Ross

Meat Canyon

NeonBeat

Dyarikku

Best VTuber

Veibae

Shxtou

IronMouse

ShyLily

Best Music Streamer

ChrisnxtDoor

The 8Bit Drummer

TPain

Hakumai

Best IRL Streamer

JoeyKaoTYK

ExtraEmily

JakenbakeLive

JinnyTTY

FanFan

Best League of Legends Streamer

TheBausFFS

Caedrel

LolTyler1

Dantes

Best Minecraft Streamer

SmallAnt

Quackity

Foolish_Gamers

Tubbo

Best Valorant Streamer

Kyedae

QuarterJade

Tarik

Shahzam

Best Variety Streamer

CDawgVA

IM_Dontai

39Daph

xQc

Erobb221

Best Just Chatting Streamer

YourRageGaming

Hasanabi

IronMouse

PayMoneyWubby

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA

Build Against Cancer – DrLupo



Thankmas – JackSepticEye

Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best Streamed Event

PointCrow Party

Jerma Baseball

Camp Knut

Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Content Organization

VShojo

100 Thieves

OfflineTV

OTK Network

Hidden Gem Award

Avghans

KingSammelot

Nixolay

Hello Neptune

Stream Game of the Year

Elden Ring

VALORANT

Minecraft

God of War Ragnarok

Rising Star Award

PrinceZamLive

Keeoh

Frogan

Alluux

League of Their Own

Will Neff

Nmplol

DougDoug

Ludwig Ahgren

Streamer’s Streamer Award

PaymoneyWubby

Legacy Award

Jerma985

Gamer of the Year

TenZ

IItzTimmy

Tarik

Aceu

Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat

Jerma985

xQc

Hasanabi

For this year’s Streamer Awards, four categories were added (Best Soulslike Streamer, Hidden Gem Award, Best Art Streamer, and Streamer’s Streamer Award), while three were removed (Best ASMR Streamer, Best GTA RP Streamer, and Best SUper Smash Bros. Streamer).

That's all for the nominees, results, and winners of The Streamer Awards 2023.