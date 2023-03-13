The recently concluded Streamer Awards 2023 awarded various well-known and well-loved streamers in various categories, ranging from Valorant to Roleplaying. Here are the nominees for The Streamer Awards, as well as the results and winners for each category.
The Streamer Awards 2023 is the second edition of the awards. Founded by Twitch Streamer QTCinderella, the awards show aims to award live streamers in various categories. QTCinderella hosted this year’s event alongside fellow live streamer Valkyrae. The awards show had a total of twenty-eight categories, each with four to five nominees. The winners were all decided by fans via online voting, with the exception of two of the categories. The Streamer’s Streamer Award was voted on by the streamers who attended the event. The Legacy Award, on the other hand, was chosen via a panel.
Without further ado, here are the results of The Streamer Awards 2023, its nominees, and winners.
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- Symfuhny
- IitTzTimmy
- Nadia
- Apricot
- Clix
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Boaty
- Maximum
- Asmongold
- EsfandTV
Best Roleplay Streamer
- Buddha
- Fanum
- Fuslie
- Zerkaa
Best FPS Streamer
- Flats
- SuperTF
- Scump
- Aceu
- Summit1G
Best Soulslike Streamer
- Distortion2
- Lobosjr
- MissMikkaa
- Lilaggy
Best Chess Streamer
- GothamChess
- BotezLive
- GM Hikaru
- Anna Cramling
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- K3Soju
- Dkayed
- Scarra
- BoxBox
- Gorgc
Best Speedrun Streamer
- Squeex
- PointCrow
- Simply
- Wirtual
Best Art Streamer
- Rubber Ross
- Meat Canyon
- NeonBeat
- Dyarikku
Best VTuber
- Veibae
- Shxtou
- IronMouse
- ShyLily
Best Music Streamer
- ChrisnxtDoor
- The 8Bit Drummer
- TPain
- Hakumai
Best IRL Streamer
- JoeyKaoTYK
- ExtraEmily
- JakenbakeLive
- JinnyTTY
- FanFan
Best League of Legends Streamer
- TheBausFFS
- Caedrel
- LolTyler1
- Dantes
Best Minecraft Streamer
- SmallAnt
- Quackity
- Foolish_Gamers
- Tubbo
Best Valorant Streamer
- Kyedae
- QuarterJade
- Tarik
- Shahzam
Best Variety Streamer
- CDawgVA
- IM_Dontai
- 39Daph
- xQc
- Erobb221
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- YourRageGaming
- Hasanabi
- IronMouse
- PayMoneyWubby
Best Philanthropic Stream Event
- 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
- Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
- Thankmas – JackSepticEye
- Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies
Best Streamed Event
- PointCrow Party
- Jerma Baseball
- Camp Knut
- Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Best Content Organization
- VShojo
- 100 Thieves
- OfflineTV
- OTK Network
Hidden Gem Award
- Avghans
- KingSammelot
- Nixolay
- Hello Neptune
Stream Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- VALORANT
- Minecraft
- God of War Ragnarok
Rising Star Award
- PrinceZamLive
- Keeoh
- Frogan
- Alluux
League of Their Own
- Will Neff
- Nmplol
- DougDoug
- Ludwig Ahgren
Streamer’s Streamer Award
- PaymoneyWubby
Legacy Award
- Jerma985
Gamer of the Year
- TenZ
- IItzTimmy
- Tarik
- Aceu
Streamer of the Year
- Kai Cenat
- Jerma985
- xQc
- Hasanabi
For this year’s Streamer Awards, four categories were added (Best Soulslike Streamer, Hidden Gem Award, Best Art Streamer, and Streamer’s Streamer Award), while three were removed (Best ASMR Streamer, Best GTA RP Streamer, and Best SUper Smash Bros. Streamer).
