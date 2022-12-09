By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

A new trailer for Street Fighter 6 that premiered during TGA 2022 reveals its release date, new characters, and more.

For starters, the game’s release date is on June 2, 2023, with pre-orders open now. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players who pre-order the game will get alternate colors for the Outfit 1 of various characters. These characters include Chun-Li, Jamie, Manion, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken.

Other than the release date, the trailer also shows some new characters coming to Street Fighter 6. These new characters include Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP. The trailer showed off these characters’ moves, as well as their super attacks. The trailer also showed off some of the additional minigames that players can play in the game lobby.

As for the versions you can get, players can pre-order the Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate versions of the game. As the name implies, the Standard version just contains the game. The Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, also contains a Year 1 Character Pass. This pass includes 4 additional characters, additional colors for said characters, and 4,200 Drive Tickets. As for the Ultimate Edition, it will include the contents of the Deluxe Edition, as well as even more outfit colors, and 2 additional stages. It will also give 7,700 Drive Tickets.

That’s all the information we have about the trailer released during TGA 2022. If you want to learn more, you can check out the game’s release details here. You can also learn about its current roster.