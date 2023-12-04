With The Boy and the Heron finally coming up, we ranked all of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli films including his latest.

With The Boy and the Heron finally hitting theaters in the United States, it feels appropriate to look back at Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli filmography. The legendary filmmaker has made countless classics for the studio, and he has created the standard for the animation medium.

Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli films ranked

Note: This list doesn't include The Castle of Cagliostro or Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Porco Rosso (1992)

Porco Rosso is similar to The Wind Rises and Castle in the Sky. It follows an ex pilot who succumbs to a career as a bounty hunter.

The film is fine, but better films have been made.

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Castle in the Sky is a breathtaking film to watch. Its visuals that include an Iron Giant-like creature and the titular castle in the clouds,

Hayao Miyazaki was making his third film with Castle in the Sky (his first Studio Ghibli film). His signature style can be seen in this film, and he only continued to grow after this film.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

This was Studio Ghibli's first PG-13 venture, at least for Miyazaki, to my knowledge. The results are mixed. On one hand, the epic scope and violent nature of the story is handled exquisitely. But some of the gore does feel out of place and is jarring for a Studio Ghibli joint.

That said, its inclusion of supernatural elements such as the Kodama spirits put the signature Studio Ghibli stamp on them.

Ponyo (2008)

My earliest memory of Studio Ghibli is encountering a Ponyo DVD in my childhood friend's closet. Admittedly, I was a little bit weirded out by the titular character, who's a cross between a human and goldfish.

If The Little Mermaid had a more colorful aesthetic and personal story, Ponyo would be it. Upon rewatching Ponyo recently, I forgot just how vibrant the film is. It's a newer film, yes, but it's got such a crips and bright visual palette.

Ponyo is just a very sweet film that is Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki at the height of their powers.

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

I'll always remember Billy Crystal's stellar voice performance in Howl's Moving Castle. In the English dub, Crystal voices Calcifer, the source of the castle's magic powers.

This Studio Ghibli film leans into the fantasy elements with wizards and fire demons. Howl's Moving Castle doesn't feature one of Hayao Miyazaki's strongest antagonists, as Sophie feels very similar to what's been done before. But the breathtaking attention-to-detail shown in the titular castle and the visuals alone make up for anything that the lead character doesn't provide.

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Wind Rises walked so Oppenheimer could run. In many ways, it's a very spiritual double feature partner to Christopher Nolan's latest epic.

It's a fictionalized account of Jiro Horikoshi's life — a fighter aircraft designer during World War II. Man vs. the machines is the common thread, as Jiro has to decide between his work and his wife.

This is perhaps the most profound ending in any of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's films. The sound design is stellar work, as the wind blows in the field and Jiro looks at Nahoka one last time.

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Thought to be his last film, The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki's most mature film. Mahito loses his mom at a young age and has to learn about growing up without his mother present.

It's clear that this is a deeply personal story for Miyazaki, as he somehow finds a way to reconnect with his late mother through this film. The Boy and the Heron doesn't have the most complex story, but its wonderfully eerie score and brilliant writing make for yet another Studio Ghibli masterpiece from Miyazaki.

The Boy and the Heron just narrowly beats out The Wind Rises as Miyazaki's best film in the past two decades.

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

A common theme in Miyazaki's films is maturing. That's exactly what the titular character in Kiki's Delivery Service does as she moves to Koriko and begins operating her own business.

Vibrant and full of color, this is one of Miyazaki's brightest Studio Ghibli films. Joe Hisaishi's score, which incorporates more European elements including the accordion, is his most unique one to date.

Spirited Away (2001)

Joe Hisaishi is on his A-game in Spirited Away. The piano-driven score is by far his best work and has yet to be topped. Chihiro's journey is one of the most complete tales that Miyazaki has ever told through one of his films. Like the last entry, Spirited Away's central theme of maturing is handled with such care.

Spirited Away also features iconic pop culture moments such as Chihiro sitting on the train with No-Face. For me, it always comes down to Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro as Miyazaki's best.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

An iconic film, My Neighbor Totoro is a classic of animated cinema. It's one of Miyazaki's most tranquil films, as Satsuki and Mei uncover the mysterious nature of their new estate.

This is also where the impact of Miyazaki's mother on his life can be traced to. In the film, Satsuki and Mei's mother is in the hospsital. Spoiler alert: She ends up okay, but this is the beginning of a common thread of motherly figures in his films.

The whimsey and innocence of My Neighbor Totoro is why it's an animated classic. When you think of Studio Ghibli, you think of Totoro (and rightfully so).