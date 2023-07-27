Amid its secretive Japan release and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in America, Hayao Miyazaki's final Studio Ghibli film, The Boy and the Heron, got a major TIFF update.

It has been confirmed after rumors swirled that Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron will premiere at this year's TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). In fact, the Studio Ghibli film will open the festival on September 7.

Not much is known about The Boy and the Heron. Studio Ghibli took a unique marketing approach for Miyazaki's presumably final film and released limited teases for the film. Outside of a poster, there were no trailers or additional stills released. Regardless, the film has received positive reviews from those who have seen it.

The film is loosely based on Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel How Do You Live? and follows a young boy who discovers a fantastical world after the death of his mother.

Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki are two of the most iconic names in Hollywood. Since Studio Ghibli's conception in 1985, Miyazaki has directed classics that are still relevant in pop culture such as Kiki's Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away. 2013's The Wind Rises was billed as Miyazaki's final film, but now he has released another film (and presumably his final one for real this time).

While there hasn't been much promotion for The Boy and the Heron, that didn't stop GKIDS — a frequent business partner of Studio Ghibli — from swooping up and securing the domestic distribution rights to Miyazaki's film. They will release the film in the United States later this year at an unannounced time.