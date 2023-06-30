Hayao Miyazaki's final film, How Do You Live?, has been a mystery as it has received almost no promotion outside of a poster — and it releases in two weeks in Japan. Be that as it may, the Studio Ghibli film has finally had its runtime revealed.

Anime News and Facts revealed that How Do You Live? reportedly has a runtime of 124 minutes, or two hours and four minutes.

Hayao Miyazaki's last animated film "How Do You Live?" Is listed with 2 hours and 4 minutes run time. In theaters July 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/mkIM3l5eWO — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 29, 2023

This is about on par with Miyazaki's other Studio Ghibli works. Castle in the Sky (1986) has the exact same runtime; Spirited Away (2001) clocked in at 125 minutes; The Wind Rises (2013) — which was Miyazaki's last directorial feature — was 126 minutes long.

As noted, it has been a decade since Miyazaki last put out a film for Studio Ghibli. The legendary filmmaker has always taken his time in between films, but this is the longest gap between feature films — the waits between Porco Rosso and Princess Mononoke and then Ponyo and The Wind Rises both had five-year gaps. The break between The Wind Rises and How Do You Live? obviously doubles that and tops it by a wide margin.

Hayao Miyazaki is a legend of his craft and one of the greatest filmmakers of all time (animated or otherwise). He has created numerous classics during his long-spanning career with Studio Ghibli that have set the standard for animated children's films. His catalog is available on Max (they were previously available on HBO Max prior to the merger).

How Do You Live? is presumably Miyazaki's final film in his illustrious career. It's named after the 1937 novel of the same name but is its own story. Studio Ghibli has taken a unique approach to this film — not releasing any trailers or images for the film with the exception of one poster.

How Do You Live? will be released in Japan on July 14.