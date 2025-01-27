ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams fighting for spots in the knockout round face off as Stuttgart hosts PSG. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Stuttgart-PSG prediction and pick.

Stuttgart is 3-1-3 so far in Champions League play. That places them in 24th, sitting in the last spot for the knockout round. They are tied in points with SL Benfica, PSG, and Sporting CP, but behind all of them on goal differential. A loss, combined with a win for Manchester City or Dinamo Zagreb would eliminate them. Further, a loss and a Shakhtar Donetsk win plus Shakhtar Donetsk passing them in goal differential will also eliminate them.

Meanwhile, PSG is also 3-1-3 after coming back from down two in the second half to defeat Manchester City. They are currently 22nd, behind SL Benfica on goals scored, and ahead of Sporting CP and Stuttgart in goal differential. Still, they face the same fate as Stuttgart. A loss, combined with a win for Manchester City of Dinamo Zagreb could eliminate them. Although they do have more wiggle room, leading Sporting CP in goal differential.

Here are the Stuttgart-PSG Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Stuttgart-PSG Odds

Stuttgart: +270

PSG: +180

Draw: +135

Over 2.5 goals: +106

Under 2.5 goals: -128

How to Watch Stuttgart vs. PSG

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Stuttgart Will Win

Stuttgart is scoring well so far in UCL play. They have scored in six of their seven fixtures, and averaging 1.71 goals per game. Further, they have been better at home. While they have scored in just two of the three games at home so far in the UCL play, they have scored six goals in the three games, good for two per game. Further, the only game they did not score in was to Atalanta, who has allowed just four goals all tournament.

Enzo Millot has led the way for Stuttgart in UCL play. HJe has two goals and three assists so far but has missed a penalty. In Bundesliga play, he has scored four times with two assists. Meanwhile, Ermedin Demirociv has led the way for Stuttgart overall. He has eight goals in Bundesliga play but has just one on an expected 2.2 in UCL play. Finally, Deniz Undav has a goal and an assist in UCL play, while he has seven goals and an assist in Bundesliga play.

Stuttgart is allowing 1.86 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have just one clean sheet, which was to Juventus on the road. Still, they have been strong on defense at home. In three games at home, they have allowed just four goals.

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year. They have scored in 25 of 28 fixtures overall, averaging 2.29 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in five of seven games and scored ten total goals. That is good for 1.43 goals per game in UCL play. They have not been as strong on the road, with just three goals in three games, with all three of those goals coming in one game.

Bradley Barcola has led PSG so far in domestic league play. He has scored 11 times on an expected 9.4 while also adding three assists. Still, he has just one goal on an expected 1.9 in UCL play. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has also been solid in domestic league play but has not done much in UCL play. He has 11 goals and four assists in domestic league play but a goal and assist in UCL play. Finally, Goncalo Ramos has two UCL goals, while he has scored just twice in Ligue 1 play.

PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just eight goals overall, good for 1.14 goals against per game. They also have two clean sheets in UCL play so far. Further, they have allowed just three goals over three games on the road.

Final Stuttgart-PSG Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to call because of teams playing for advancement. A win for either team guarantees a spot in the next round. A draw could guarantee a spot. Stuttgart would drop out with a draw and a Manchester City win unless Sporting loses by two or more. If Sporting loses by two, then it will come down to goals scored. SL Benfica is similar, but their goal differential margin is currently three goals. If PSG manages a draw, they would be guaranteed to advance. Expect Stuttgart to push to get goals and ensure the next round. Still, with PSG needing to manage a draw, expect them to push hard for equalizers. With that, take the over in this one.

Final Stuttgart-PSG Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (+106)