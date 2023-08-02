Sarah Snook is such a part of the Succession lore that it's hard to envision her not on the show. However, the actress recently revealed that she nearly didn't audition for the HBO hit.

On the show, Snook played Shive Roy — one of the many offspring of Logan Roy competing to become his successor. Speaking to Variety, Snook revealed her reason for initially not wanting to audition for Succession. “I didn't want to be just the handbag of the show who was the only female in a setting of white men in business,” she confessed.

Obviously, Snook eventually gave in and did end up auditioning, and the rest is history. She played Shiv Roy in all four seasons o Succession and saw it through.

Succession follows the Roy family as all of the family members duke it out to become the successor of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). They are all competing for control of the family's media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. The series premiered on June 3, 2018, and recently aired its finale on May 28. It was a constant ratings draw for HBO and one of their most successful shows. Recently, the series landed 26 Emmy nominations (including Snook's third nomination for the show).

Throughout her career, Sarah Snook has taken on a variety of roles. In addition to her acclaimed role on Succession, she has led an episode of Black Mirror and voices a lead on Koala Man. Her film credits include Steve Jobs, The Glass Castle, An American Pickle, Pieces of a Woman, Run Rabbit Run, and the recently released Beanie Bubble (a film about the rise of Beanie Babies).