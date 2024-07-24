Matthew Macfadyen, known for his role as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession,” has recently reflected on his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Deadline reports. Despite the film's critical acclaim and enduring popularity, Macfadyen admits he didn't fully appreciate the experience at the time.

Regret Over a Missed Opportunity

In a candid interview on CBS Mornings, Macfadyen revealed his regret about not enjoying his role in the beloved Jane Austen adaptation. “I didn’t really [enjoy it],” he confessed, adding that while there were enjoyable moments, he wishes he had been more at ease. “I felt a bit miscast,” he said, reflecting on his insecurities about not fitting the ideal image of Mr. Darcy. Despite these feelings, he acknowledged that the role has remained a significant part of his career. “The most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?’ It’s a good 20 years later,” he noted, hinting at the lasting impact of his performance.

Director Joe Wright, who cast Matthew Macfadyen in the role, explained that his decision was partly influenced by the casting of Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet. “I think Matthew is obviously less of a star than Keira, and so if she hadn’t been playing Elizabeth, I’m not sure I’d been allowed to cast Matthew [as Darcy],” Wright said. This dynamic, Wright suggested, helped balance the casting and bring the characters to life.

A New Chapter in Hollywood

Macfadyen's reflections come as he promotes his latest project, Deadpool and Wolverine, where he stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. In this Marvel blockbuster, Matthew Macfadyen plays Mr. Paradox, a role he describes as fun and somewhat reminiscent of his character Tom Wambsgans from Succession. “Watching Ryan and Hugh Jackman team up on set was a hoot,” he said, expressing admiration for his co-stars. He also compared Mr. Paradox to Tom, noting a similar “corporate douchebag” vibe.

Despite his past doubts, Macfadyen's continued success in diverse roles highlights his versatility and enduring appeal. As Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters, fans can see him in a new light, showcasing his range and bringing fresh energy to his latest character.