After being waived by the Miami Heat and grinding with the Houston Rockets during NBA Summer League, big man Orlando Robinson is returning to California. After averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game with Houston's Summer League crew, Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the addition of Robinson, the Kings have fourteen players under contract and three two-ways. Robinson will be treated as an emergency depth piece, firmly sitting behind Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len on the depth chart. So, if he plays

In his two seasons with the Heat, Robinson played 729 minutes throughout 67 combined games. In nine G-League games played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 steals on 57.5 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three, and 63.2 percent on free-throws in 33.6 minutes.

Up to this point, he’s been a player who has excelled in the G-League and Summer League but has been unable to translate that effectiveness to the highest level. Sometimes, a change of scenery can make all the difference, and perhaps joining the Kings will allow Robinson to tap into his potential.

What else do the Kings need after signing Orlando Robinson?

After signing Robinson, Sacramento has only one roster spot left. With that in mind, the Kings need to focus on signing a two-way wing player who can play either forward position.

Sure, Sacramento does have Jalen McDaniels to fill that void after acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors. The 26-year-old appeared in 50 games for the Raptors, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 16.9 percent from three-point range.

Like Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, his younger brother, the elder McDaniels, also has tons of defensive upside, but the lack of perimeter accuracy is concerning. Thankfully, with Gordon Hayward, Cedi Osman, Jae Crowder, Markieff Morris Sr., and Robert Covington still on the market, the Kings can still grab a player who fits their needs, especially if McDaniels still struggles from the perimeter.

Of the aforementioned group, Morris and Covington would make a lot of sense in Sacramento. They're both bigger wings who can play either forward position, provide solid defensive minutes, and, most importantly, are seasoned veterans who can push the Kings during a deep playoff run.

It is unknown when Sacramento will fill its final roster spot. The Kings are in the midst of the dog days of the NBA offseason, where everything feels slower and until things get closer to training camp, Sacramento may not have to rush to sign a player.