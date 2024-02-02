The deadly fan...

Emmy-winning Matthew Macfadyen is leaving HBO behind as he moves to Netflix for a drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Succession star will star alongside Michael Shannon in Death by Lightning, an upcoming drama series from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Bernie Caulfied.

Guiteau and Garfield (the president)

The series is based on Candice Millard's 2011 book Destiny of the Republic. The show is a dramatic retelling of the 20th president of the United States James Garfield (Shannon) and his assassin Charles Guiteau (Macfadyen). Mike Makowsky will serve as creator and showrunner, with Matt Ross directing.

The series' official description reads: “Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.”

The aftermath of Garfield's assassination is of note to historians. Guiteau believed he played a major role for Garfield's election as president and should have been rewarded with a consul posting. He felt offended that the administration refused his application to serve in either Vienna or Paris which culminated in his decision to kill Garfield at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station in Washington, D.C.

Garfield didn't die from the shooting but months later from infections related to his wounds. Alexander Graham Bell was trying to perfect his induction balance (a metal detector) in time so the doctors could located the lead bullet that had been lodged in Garfield's back. In the mean time, Garfield's medical team didn't observe Joseph Lister's antisepsis method.

At that time, the American doctors refused to believe the British surgeon's idea of invisible germs, saying that it was ridiculous. Modern doctors believe that it was this negligence that cause the president to die.

Guiteau's trial was one of the most high-profile of its time. He attempted to represent himself but his lawyer, his own brother-in-law who was more versed with land titled examination that criminal cases (because no one else wanted the job), argued that Guiteau was insane. His defense was that he wasn't responsible for the president's death; his negligent doctors were.

His defense fell on deaf ears and was sentenced to hang two days before the anniversary of the assassination.

Fresh off winning his second Emmy as the scheming and sycophantic Tom Wambsgans in Succession, Matthew Macfadyen also has a mysterious Deadpool 3 role coming up as well as a thriller opposite Nicole Kidman currently in post-production.

Two-time Academy Award-nominee Shannon was most recently in The Bikeriders with Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. His upcoming film Dead Guy is currently in post-production and will star in Nuremberg.

Benioff and Weiss are set to launch their sci-fi series 3 Body Problem on Netflix on March 21.