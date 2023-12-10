Now that Focus Features has taken over, the motorcycle drama The Bikeriders has a new release date of June 21, 2024.

This summer will sizzle as The Bikeriders roll into town.

The drama was originally supposed to be released in early December, but the strikes have pushed it back, Deadline reports.

The Bikeriders early summer release

It has a release date of June 21, 2024. As of now, it only has one other title released on the same day. It's an unnamaed movie from Universal.

Focus Features took the film over from Disney. It was 20th Century (a part of Disney) that was supposed to release the film in early December.

The Bikeriders stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, and Mike Faist.

It's set in the 1960s and focuses on a Midwestern motorcycle club, as seen through its members. The film was inspired by Danny Lyon's book by the same name.

Rotten Tomatoes synopsis of the film reads, “Kathy (Jodie Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bike rider named Benny (Austin Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.”

Be sure to check out The Bikeriders in June of 2024.