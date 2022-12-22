By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Buddy Hield spent six seasons with the Sacramento Kings before getting shipped off to the Indiana Pacers in the middle of last season. Despite his relatively long tenure with the Kings, however, it seems that this man does not have any love for his former city.

The Pacers were in action on Wednesday as they took down the mighty Boston Celtics in the TD Garden, 117-112. During that morning’s shootaround, the Pacers players were doing their usual interviews with the press. Shockingly, Hield was heard directing a savage NSFW jab at Sacramento during one of his teammate’s interviews:

“Yo Sacramento, suck my d**k!” Hield said.

"Yo Sacramento can suck my d**k!" Buddy Hield at Pacers shootaround 💀 pic.twitter.com/VQKSwte4mz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

Wow. Buddy Hield did not hold back here. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure if he was joking or not. However, the fact that he said what he said is still an undeniably disrespectful dig at his former team.

Does Buddy Hield have any animosity against the Kings? Or does his ire lie with the city of Sacramento? I’m pretty sure this clip will get some form of viral treatment, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Hield is asked to explain his statement here. After all, it’s not very often that you see a player direct such obscene language against his former team.

For what it’s worth, the Pacers host the Kings on February 3rd, and it will be an opportunity for Hield to face his former team. The Pacers already played in Sacramento earlier this season, with the Kings blowing out Hield and Co., 137-114. It would have been very interesting to see how Kings fans would have welcomed him back to Sacramento after hearing these comments. I guess we’ll need to wait until next season.