Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is confirmed to be delayed to 2024, according to its developers at Rocksteady.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Release Date

Rocksteady announced the news on its social media, along with the information that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is now slated for a February 2, 2024 release.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players..” the statement read. “Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Delays upon delays upon delays

It was supposed to hit shelves in 2022, then it was delayed to May 2023. Earlier this year, a report by Bloomberg suggested that the game would be delayed away from the 2023 release date, citing a “person with direct knowledge of the matter” as the source that the delay was to polish, fix bugs, and improve aspects of the game. This followed after the PlayStation State of Play showcase of the game featured its live-service elements, requirement for a persistent internet connection, and a battle pass system which earned backlash. Bloomber’s Jason Schreier added to his initial report that this delay would be to “polish” and not make any major changes to the game systems.

Jez Corden of Windows Central quote-retweeted Rocksteady’s announcement of the delay, saying “I’ve heart that part of the delay to Suicide Squad is to remove/rework the ‘always online’ component.” This is a good sign for the game’s potential playerbase – requiring a persistent online connection even for solo play is simply unacceptable.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Suicide Squad releases on February 2, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.