Summoners War: Chronicles, the MMORPG spinoff of the Summoners War Franchise, has just reached its first anniversary. To celebrate said anniversary, Summoners War: Chronicles will be introducing new content to the game, from new in-game content like dungeons and events, and even a collab with the anime Slayers TRY.
First off, let’s start with when this anniversary celebration will start. The first-anniversary celebration will kick off on March 21, 2024. This will also be the start of the collab between Summoners War: Chronicles and the hit 90s anime Slayers TRY. This collab will introduce a total of five characters which will aid Summoners in saving the Rahil kingdom. Lina, Gourry, and Zelgadis will arrive in the game on March 21, 2024, while Amelia and Xellos will arrive in April. Gourry can be received as a reward by completing in-game missions.
Additionally, players will also be able to play a new mini game mode called “Kota’s Adventure.” This mini-game features the racoon-like NPC, Kota. By clearing quests, stages, and missions, players will be able to receive special event currencies that they can exchange for items, as well as normal currencies. Not only that but there will also be eight new event dungeons in which players can explore for more adventure.
Executive Producer of Summoners War: Chronicles, Eunjae Lee, has this to say regarding the game’s anniversary:
Over the course of a year, Com2uS as a company has strived to create a robust experience for the Summoners War: Chronicles community and we believe we are able to achieve that goal through our thoughtful and unique collaborations. We are always incorporating community feedback within each update in pursuit of an even better experience for our mobile and PC players.
For those who are interested in trying the game out for themselves, it is available on Android, iOS, PC via Steam, and HIVE, Com2uS’ gaming platform on PC and Mac. Players can also watch the Summoners War: Chronicles Anniversary Talk to see what’s in store for the game.
That's all the information we have about the upcoming Summoners War: Chronicles anniversary event.