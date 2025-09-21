Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas finished third in 2025 WNBA MVP voting, racking up 391 points. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won her record fourth MVP award with 657 points, while Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier earned 534 points to finish a close second.

Wilson and Collier certainly made compelling cases for their spots at the top of the voting. Wilson willed the Aces to 17 consecutive wins (including one in the playoffs) and led the WNBA in scoring, among other stats.

Meanwhile, Collier finished with career-high marks in nearly every statistical category. Not to mention, she became the second player in WNBA history (only behind Elena Delle Donne) to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 90% from the charity stripe.

But Thomas made a great case as well, and it was one that should've won her the award, even without the eye-popping numbers of her MVP counterparts.

Alyssa Thomas' impact is on both ends for Mercury

Thomas' nickname “The Engine” isn't solely for showmanship. It represents an identity that the Mercury found when they traded for her.

She has been a staple of consistency in the WNBA. Not to mention, her 2023 season had a resemblance to 2025 when she nearly averaged a triple-double, leading the league in triple-doubles, along with anchoring a top defense with the Connecticut Sun.

In her first season in the Valley of the Sun, Thomas' impact has been felt once again.

With an enormous roster overhaul, many wondered how Phoenix would move forward. Losing Brittney Griner to the Atlanta Dream and Diana Taurasi to retirement left the franchise with looming uncertainty.

Everyone knew what Thomas was capable of, but her 12th season in the league might've signaled the beginning of the end. Instead, it signaled the beginning of yet another historic season.

With a career highs in assists and efficiency, she led one of the most potent offenses in the league. Supported by Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, “The Engine” is running with every cylinder.

Another historic offensive season for Alyssa Thomas

Defense wins championships is the old saying, but having an elite offense can win one as well. And that's exactly what Phoenix has, in part thanks to Thomas.

In addition to leading the WNBA in assists, she led the league in most assists on 3-point baskets. It might be an insignificant statistic to some, but it shows how Phoenix constructed this team. They recruited players to complement Thomas's skill set, and the results have been fruitful to say the least.

Players like Wilson and Collier are in their respective primes. Someone like Thomas was not believed to be in the same tier as those two. Her offensive prime comes from what her teammates do.

In 2023, Thomas had another historic season, leading the league with six triple-doubles. Simultaneously, she led the league in assists and had a career-high mark in points.

She turned the Connecticut Sun into one of the most dynamic offenses, which was saying a lot, considering Connecticut was a defensive-oriented team as well.

Two years later, the same applies, just with another team.

History repeats itself in WNBA MVP race

This WNBA MVP race had shades of 2023 written all over it. That previous competition was between Thomas, Wilson, and Breanna Stewart, with the latter receiving the award.

Although Thomas' team was eliminated in the playoffs, she mentioned something interesting. She said that no one would ever see a season like 2023 again, unless she did it.

Fast forward two years, and she's keeping true to her word. And while Thomas was snubbed from the MVP award again, she still has the Mercury playing in the playoffs after a historic Game 3 triple-double to eliminate the New York Liberty.