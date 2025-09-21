The Washington Commanders are currently gearing up for their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as they look to pick up their second win of the season. Unfortunately for Washington, Marcus Martiota will be making the start for the team in this one, as starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out earlier this week with a knee injury.

However, Daniels isn't the only normal starter who is going to miss Sunday's game.

“Commanders LG Brandon Coleman, who started the first two games, is a healthy inactive today,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Schultz had reported that “the #Commanders intend to shake up their offensive line on Sunday vs the Raiders, with Andrew Wylie set to start at RG. Washington has dealt with heavy pressure off the right side in two games, and Wylie — who has 88 career starts — is expected to step in to help stabilize things.”

It appears that Coleman is the odd man out now that Dan Quinn and company have made the change along the offensive line.

A big game for the Commanders

Article Continues Below

The last time we saw the Washington Commanders on the field was a week and a half ago, when they got the doors blown off of them by the Green Bay Packers in a game that was not nearly as competitive as the final score suggested.

Now, the Commanders are playing without Jayden Daniels and against a Las Vegas Raiders team that is hungry for a victory of their own after a letdown last week at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Geno Smith looked awful in that game, throwing an interception on the very first play from scrimmage, and the Commanders will hope that he is unable to use their defense as a way of getting back into a rhythm.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what kind of playbook the Commanders give Mariota as he takes over for the injured Daniels.

In any case, the Commanders and Raiders are slated to kick things off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon from Landover.