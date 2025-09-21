On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's divisional round matchup between the two teams, which took place under much snowier conditions. In 2024-25, the Rams were the only team to keep things competitive against the Eagles during their eventual run to the Super Bowl, but they weren't quite able to get over the hump in that game.

Needless to say, the team will have revenge on its mind heading into Sunday's matchup, as described by running back Kyren Williams.

“I’ve been thinking about that day since I walked out of this stadium. Just driving in … I got these emotions, these feelings and this grittiness back,” said Williams, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams played well in the Rams' loss to the Eagles last year considering the slippery conditions on the field, but it wasn't ultimately enough to stop the Rams from being eliminated in the divisional round, ending what had been an impressive turnaround during the season.

A big opportunity for the Rams

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams will attempt to exact some revenge on the Eagles and pick up their third straight win to open up the 2025 season. The Rams haven't exactly played against a murderer's row of opponents thus far, as their first two wins have come over teams (the Houston Texans and Tennesssee Titans) that are a combined 0-4, and neither in particularly dominant fashion. However, you can only play the teams on your schedule, and the Rams have done a good job of taking care of business so far this year.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to be in excellent shape despite his age and injury concerns leading into the season, and Davante Adams was also able to turn back the clock with an epic performance against the Titans last week.

Combine this with more key offensive weapons and an elite defense, and the Rams will hope to have all of the ingredients necessary to hand the Eagles their first loss on Sunday.