A'ja Wilson has a new trophy to add to her long list of accolades.

The Las Vegas Aces star was awarded the WNBA MVP trophy with a visit from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo. In the video, Wilson is getting hyped up by her teammates before Engelbert and Adebayo come in, walking with her trophy. Wilson got emotional as they walked in, and what made the moment even more special was that Adebayo was the one to hand it to her.

“Bam being the one to give her the trophy is fire,” one fan commented.

“A'ja's the real deal, no doubt about it,” another fan wrote.

The 2025 win brings Wilson's total to four WNBA MVP awards after winning in 2020, 2022, and 2024. Additionally, she has two WNBA championships under her belt with the Aces that she won back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. For the last championship she won in 2023, she was also awarded the WNBA Finals MVP award. Those wins only scratch the surface as Wilson has two Olympic gold medals and was awarded MVP honors at the 2024 Olympics and the 2022 World Cup, to name just a few more accolades.

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo's relationship

Wilson and Adebayo fueled romance rumors when they were spending time together before the 2024 Paris Olympics. They've been lowkey about their relationship but the WNBA star confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day when she shared what she was doing for the romantic holiday.

“My plans are here at NBA All-Star,” she said per PEOPLE, adding, “My NBA All-Star is not here.” She was referring to Adebayo not making the 2025 All-Star teams.

Another viral moment in their relationship was when the Miami Heat won against the Brooklyn Nets back in January and he wore A'ja's signature pink sneakers.

“It was super dope. It was a moment,” Wilson says of Adebayo wearing her pink A'One sneaker.

Wilson shared that they had been friends for years and that he really wanted to make her shoes successful so he decided to wear them in support.

She added: “If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who's just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes, so I was thankful he was able to wear it.”