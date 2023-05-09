Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Indiana Fever rookie center and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft Aliyah Boston has signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN, and Boston is excited to work with the brand.

“It feels amazing to be part of Adidas,” Aliyah Boston said, via DePaula. “Adidas is empowering women, and they’re opening the doors for women’s sports. It’s just continuing to grow the game.”

Other notable WNBA athletes signed to Adidas are Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Nneka and Cheney Ogwumike.

Boston played for an Under Armour-sponsored school in the University of South Carolina basketball program. She won the national championship in 2022, defeating UConn in the championship game and winning the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament.

Boston had an NIL deal with Under Armour during her time at the South Carolina basketball program, and the company sold her jersey with her name on the back. Obviously, that deal did not cover her pro career, as she is now an Adidas athlete.

Joining Adidas allows Boston to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Candace Parker, as DePaula noted. Parker was seen at notable games in Boston’s college career.

Boston is excited to start her WNBA career.

“I’m super excited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers,” Boston said, via DePaula. “It’s truly a blessing.”

Boston will make her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on May 19, which is opening day for the league.