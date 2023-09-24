The WNBA Playoffs continued this weekend with the first of the semifinals matchups between the No. 2 seed New York Liberty and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun. The Sun struck first with a 78-63 win in Game 1, stealing homecourt advantage away from the Liberty. It's a significant win considering the fact that the Sun went 0-4 against the the Liberty in head to head matchups during the regular season. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner's game-high 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The veteran star has been a key leader for the team this season and after the game she was honest about the Sun pulling off the win.

Throughout the season, the Liberty have been heralded as the team most likely to dethrone the Las Vegas Aces, all the while the Sun have quietly established themselves as a contender in their own right. DeWanna Bonner is a big part of why the Sun can win a championship this season. She's the only player on the team with a championship ring, multiple at that, and she's having one of the best seasons of her career.

Through the Sun's first three WNBA Playoffs games, Bonner had been averaging a playoff career-high 22.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 44 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Bonner joined the Sun as a free agent for the 2020 season after spending the first nine seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. A five-time All-Star, Bonner was a key part of the Mercury's 2009 and 2014 title teams.