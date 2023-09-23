Connecticut Sun shooting guard Tiffany Hayes is reflecting on her first postseason appearance with the Sun after spending the first ten years of her career with the Atlanta Dream. Hayes, who has been plagues with injuries the past couple seasons, is excited to return to the playoffs for the first time in five years.

“To get those [playoff] feelings again with another team that I feel really good with and good playing with, it’s definitely a nice feeling. It’s a feeling that I’ve missed. I’m grateful to be able to experience this, this late in my career,” said Hayes. “I’m taking each step and each day. I’m grateful for each day,” via Sean Hurd of Andscape.

Still, leaving the Dream was hard for Hayes, who always expected to end her career there.

“I loved my time in Atlanta,” Hayes said. “The way it ended was unfortunate. I definitely wanted to end my career there. Some things just didn’t work out in my favor. I had no control over it. I don’t want to speak negatively about any person, anybody, the organization. At the end of the day, things just didn’t work out.”

Though leaving Atlanta was never part of the plan, Hayes has made the most of enjoying her return to Connecticut, where she played college basketball for the Huskies from 2008-2012.

“I’m thankful that I was able to be accepted here with open arms and be able to gel with this team the way I have. Being healthy for the majority of the season, I’m thankful for that part as well,” via Andscape.

Tiffany Hayes and the Sun take on the Liberty in Game 1 of the Semifinals Sunday after defeating the Minnesota Lynx 2-1 in Round 1. Whoever wins the best of five Semifinals will advance to the WNBA Finals.