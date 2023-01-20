The WNBA free agency period is set to tip-off this coming weekend and the Connecticut Sun made a big move towards shaping their roster. As per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr, the Sun have cored free agent Brionna Jones.

In the WNBA, coring a free agent means that the team has exclusive negotiating rights with that player. The move pretty much ensures that Brionna Jones will be on the Sun roster for the 2023 season. The Sun frontcourt was set to take a hit this season with the trade of All-Star and perennial MVP candidate Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.

The trade does, however, open up a larger role in the starting lineup for Jones. Jones has been one of the top rising centers in the league and was named to the All-Star team the past two seasons. Originally drafted by the Sun with 8th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Jones seemed ready for a bigger role. She was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player in 2021 and last season she won the league’s Sixth Player of the Year Award. If the Sun did not core her, she would of likely had no shortage of interested teams once the WNBA free agency period began.

Last season, Jones put up 13.8 points per game and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the three-point line. In a day and age where old school centers are few and far between and an increased emphasis on three-point shooting, Jones has managed to remain relevant and effective as a traditional center.