Connecticut and New York face off in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs Semifinals. Head on to our WNBA series with this Sun-Liberty odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Connecticut Sun handed the Liberty their first loss of the postseason on Sunday and the first loss against the Sun in the 2023 campaign. New York had previously dominated their opponent to the tune of four victories in the regular season, but Connecticut turned up the heat for the playoffs.

The New York Liberty are currently -148 to win the series despite dropping the first game, and the Sun sit as slight underdogs at +120. Those odds will drastically shift if the Sun are able to pull another major road upset in Game 2, and the Liberty will look to hold them off from putting them in a serious hole.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Sun-Liberty Game 2 Odds

Connecticut Sun: +9.5 (-105)

New York Liberty: -9.5 (-114)

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch Sun vs. Liberty Game 2

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread

The Connecticut Sun are now 1-0 in the series after upsetting the Liberty on their home floor. They have won two playoff games in a row, and are looking to extend the streak to three and take a commanding lead. They survived a scare against the Lynx in round one, and have turned that momentum into a strong opening. The defensive tenacity went a long way in the first game, and it will have to be continued against a powerful Liberty offense that beat them by 30 in their last regular season meeting.

The Sun arrived to this series hot off of a road elimination victory and brought the energy, completely controlling the paint. They outrebounded them on both ends of the glass and had 12 more points in the painted area. DeWanna Bonner is a force when driving to the bucket, and had 20 points of her own to pair with double-digit efforts from three of her guards. The Sun played as a team and shared the ball, and were able to force it down low on Jonquel Jones.

If the Sun are to cover the +8.5 spread in this one, they will need to replicate the defensive effort they showed in the first game. Holding the stars in check was key, and they will have to keep Stewart and Ionescu under 20 again to have a chance. They will also need a strong performance from Tiffany Hayes at guard, who has been increasing her usage in recent games with 15 shots taken on Sunday despite playing only half the game. She is expected to score around 9.5 points, but a double-digit effort from her would go a long way to keeping the Sun in this one.

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

The New York Liberty have to rebound from a weak effort in Game 1 that saw them drop their first playoff game. After taking care of business against the pesky Mystics in the first round, they were shell-shocked by the Sun who dominated the second half. The Sun held all Liberty players to under 20 points, a rare feat that hasn't happened since the Sun themselves last played them in the regular season. However, in that rendition, the Liberty won by a whopping 30 points and saw every starter put up double digits. That was not the case on Sunday, as they were kept largely in check, and received weak shooting nights from their stars.

Look for Sabrina Ionescu to have a big game for the Liberty, after only putting up 12 in the opening game. She has been averaging over 17 points in the postseason, and playing very high minutes for New York. She shot under her usual percentage, going 4-for-14, all of which were from three. She is not likely to miss every other shot in the floor and should get back up to her normal scoring level when the team needs her the most. Her line is set at 15.5 points, and she should be able to go over that in tandem with a stronger offensive showing for the Liberty.

The Liberty shot well below their average from three-point range on Sunday afternoon in the loss. They hit only 8-of-27, for a weak 29%. They are normally averaging up at 11 threes per game, and a stellar 37%, both good for the best in the league. They will need to step that up here in Game 2 to put the pressure on the Sun, and see a large improvement from Breanna Stewart who struggled at 0-for-8 from behind the arc.

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The pressure is on in Game 2, and the Liberty are desperate to avoid going down 0-2 on their home floor. They are going to regroup after getting stunned on Sunday and bounce back in a big way to even the series. New York manhandled Connecticut throughout the regular season, amassing a 15-point average margin of victory in their four victories. They will look to get back to this here in the second contest, and focus on what worked in the blowout wins. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will shoot better from deep, and help lift the Liberty to a double-digit revival in Brooklyn.

Final Sun-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -9.5 (-114)