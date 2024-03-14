Jusuf Nurkic has been everything Phoenix Suns fans hoped for since he was traded. The 29-year-old center has played the most games (61) of the Suns' starters and been a terrific teammate.
Devin Booker, who was interviewed by JJ Redick on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, said he has enjoyed playing with Nurkic.
“Being able to talk through certain situations is the most impressive to me,” said Booker. “I love being on the court with him.”
Nurkic was traded to the Suns for former center Deandre Ayton, who plays with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Booker seems to have not forgotten about Ayton, who was rumored to frustrate Booker and other teammates with his lack of effort.
“He takes matchups personally,” Booker said about Nurkic, who this month is averaging over 14 rebounds. “He's down to get aggressive and physical, and that's all you want.”
Ayton had said previously he operated on “Tesla battery” when asked about his questionable motor. But the Suns' former No. 1 pick had struggled to box out or compete against Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic in the postseason and later said Phoenix “accommodated” his wishes, seemingly to be traded, at media day.
Ayton (14.9 points, 10.9 rebounds) is actually averaging similar numbers to that of Nurkic (11.6, 10.8) who is making one-third of the salary.
The Suns have looked like one of the best teams when healthy, but they have had their “Big 3” of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal available for 24 games. Nurkic has been the healthiest starter.
The Suns need Nurkic to perform to win their first-ever title. Phoenix is back on the court Thursday against the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, who played the Suns without Booker last week. Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes.