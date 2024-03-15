One of the more unsung members of the Phoenix Suns' star-studded roster thus far on the 2023-24 NBA season has been center Jusuf Nurkic, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers this past offseason as an aftershock of the Damian Lillard trade. Nurkic has been a solid presence around the basket for the Suns this season, including recently putting up an unbelievable stat line of 30 (!) rebounds in a game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Thursday evening, the Suns hit the road in Boston to take on the Celtics in a rematch of this past Saturday's loss in the desert, and in the process, Nurkic made a bit of history, recording his sixth game this year of at least 15 rebounds and five assists, which is the most such games in a single season since franchise legend Charles Barkley, per StatMuse on X.
Barkley of course is remembered as arguably the best player in team history, although Steve Nash might have some reservations regarding that statement. Still, it's a testament to Nurkic's not only skill but also willpower that he has been able to fill up the stat sheet with such consistency this season, filling in whatever gaps are left behind by stars Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker (that is, during the rare occurrences when all three on are on the floor).
In any case, Nurkic and the Suns will next take the floor and continue their final Eastern Conference road trip of the season on Friday evening in Charlotte vs the Hornets.