SCOTTSDALE– Perhaps only the Phoenix Suns have a problem with NBA refs, or it could be the entire association. They've had a myriad of instances where Devin Booker has questioned the final two minutes of the team's respective games.

Even head coach Jordan Ott was dumbfounded by some of the calls. However, this isn't a sympathy story for the Suns, but rather, a glaring issue with what the officials are lacking.

“Just consistency in the game,” Booker said when asked what consistency looks like from NBA refs following Monday's practice. “I think one of my big problems is I watch all the games mostly every night, and expect to get similar calls to people that have the same usage rate as me, but that's not the case.

“But in the game, with the referee crew you have, I think if similar plays happen on both sides, they should be called or not called.”

Devin Booker said to @DuaneRankin there’s a ‘consistency’ issue with the officiating crews. I followed up and asked Booker what he wants that consistency to look like. “Just consistency in the game… with the referee crew that you have, if similar plays happen on both sides,… pic.twitter.com/wAaxOwtJkx — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 22, 2025

The past three games have featured some officiating discrepancies that have influenced the game's outcome. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, the final two minutes had 25 reviews, one of which cost the Suns the game.

And then when they played the Golden State Warriors, there weren't as many, but plenty of calls could've been changed or not called at all.

Devin Booker and the Suns see the problem with NBA refs

Article Continues Below

As Booker alluded to, all everyone wants is consistency. They want the same on both sides. If one team is called for a blocking foul, then it should be called for the other side.

Even if every team wants the refs to be advantageous towards them, calling a down-the-middle game is crucial for establishing that standard.

It's something that Ott desires, but also something he didn't spend too much time thinking about.

“What everyone's going to say, is that, there are so many things that go on in the game, there's so many mistakes made by all of us. My focus is always how can we be better,” Ott said after Monday's practice.

“There's definitely things that we need to clean up from the last game (vs Golden State). I'll stick to that for now.”

Until there's legitimate consistency with officiating, this might be what the Suns and other teams across the league will continue to march to.